Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Short Interest Update

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS DLGNF traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $78.55. The company had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.66. Dialog Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $36.89 and a 12 month high of $81.05.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $438.70 million for the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Dialog Semiconductor will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLGNF shares. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Dialog Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Dialog Semiconductor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT.

