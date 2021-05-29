Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FANG. Johnson Rice lowered Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

FANG opened at $80.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

