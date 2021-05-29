Digital Insurance Token Trading Down 30.8% Over Last 7 Days (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $424,126.50 and approximately $457.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.28 or 0.00769738 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003027 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000321 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

