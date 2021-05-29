Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.36 Million

Equities analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to report sales of $105.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.10 million and the lowest is $101.62 million. Dime Community Bancshares posted sales of $42.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 146.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year sales of $384.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $371.81 million to $397.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $416.66 million, with estimates ranging from $408.01 million to $425.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.77 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM remained flat at $$34.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 83,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,045. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.86. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $73,428,000 after purchasing an additional 182,880 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 232,531 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 26,642 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

