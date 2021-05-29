Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $44.37 Million Stock Position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 845,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,635 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Universal Electronics worth $44,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 106,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,149,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at $155,127. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Satjiv S. Chahil sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $246,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $648,300 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Electronics stock opened at $50.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $150.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 6.47%. On average, analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UEIC. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

