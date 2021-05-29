Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $44.87 Million Stock Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,927,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 101,283 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of AngioDynamics worth $44,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 86,417 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,539,000 after buying an additional 196,655 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,835,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANGO shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

ANGO stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $71.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.42 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 61.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $83,755.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,421.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

