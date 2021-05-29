Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $45.46 Million Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 418,636 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $45,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,063,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $622,941,000 after purchasing an additional 198,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $642,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,922,663.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $93.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.70. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $66.20 and a one year high of $118.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 73.91 and a beta of 0.88.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.79 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SPSC has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.60.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

