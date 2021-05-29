Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $46.89 Million Stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,096,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 88,166 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.80% of Douglas Dynamics worth $46,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLOW. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 411,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after buying an additional 33,915 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,282,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLOW opened at $43.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.84. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $51.44. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 8,414 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $414,726.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,879.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

