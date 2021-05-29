Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,029,023 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,687,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,029,023 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.56% of Gerdau worth $45,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Gerdau in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

GGB stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Gerdau S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $7.27.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.0735 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GGB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

