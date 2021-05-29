Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 7,045 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,045 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Zillow Group worth $45,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $118.29 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.26 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.16 and its 200 day moving average is $138.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 739.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZG. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.36.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

