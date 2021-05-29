Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Insider Buys £149.94 in Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) insider Neil Manser purchased 51 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.84) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($195.90).
DLG opened at GBX 297.30 ($3.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 295.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 307.66. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.66.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.29%.
About Direct Line Insurance Group
Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
