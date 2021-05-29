Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Insider Buys £149.94 in Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) insider Neil Manser purchased 51 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.84) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($195.90).

DLG opened at GBX 297.30 ($3.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 295.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 307.66. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

A number of research firms have commented on DLG. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.16) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 332 ($4.34) to GBX 331 ($4.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 363 ($4.74) to GBX 342 ($4.47) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 341.60 ($4.46).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

