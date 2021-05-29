Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Discovery were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.51. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

