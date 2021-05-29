Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 9.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,366,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,822,000 after purchasing an additional 212,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,582,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,080,000 after purchasing an additional 49,244 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 0.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,704,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.07.

In other Oshkosh news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $2,560,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSK opened at $131.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.37. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

