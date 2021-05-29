Diversified Trust Co Cuts Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,663,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,079 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,043,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,530,000 after acquiring an additional 936,160 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $787,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,316 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,573,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,211,000 after acquiring an additional 537,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $201,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $59.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.96.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The company had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

KKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

