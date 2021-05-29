Diversified Trust Co Grows Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 154.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,949,000 after purchasing an additional 276,098 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,016,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,303,000 after purchasing an additional 171,546 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 466.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,958,000 after purchasing an additional 912,704 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,328,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

In other news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $120.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.60, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $64.27 and a one year high of $125.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.74.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.76%.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.