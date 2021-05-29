Diversified Trust Co Has $620,000 Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EL opened at $306.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.74, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $304.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.93. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.22 and a 52 week high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total value of $266,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,122,195 shares of company stock worth $600,599,635. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

