Diversified Trust Co Has $672,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COF stock opened at $160.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.42 and its 200 day moving average is $118.43. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $162.75.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 17.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,249 shares of company stock worth $21,048,631 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

