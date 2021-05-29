Diversified Trust Co Has $699,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,922 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,197 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $214.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.96 and a 200 day moving average of $173.27. The company has a market cap of $186.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.35 and a 12-month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.63.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

