Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 117.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,077.86.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,300.95 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $747.02 and a 52 week high of $1,339.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,276.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,186.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.