Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 72.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Asana were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Asana by 150.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $29,550,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Asana alerts:

ASAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Asana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.58.

Asana stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.85.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $706,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,468,742. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.