Diversified Trust Co Makes New $585,000 Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,795 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $948,279,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,649,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,918,000 after buying an additional 4,593,568 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $203,139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $194,805,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $107,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.03.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

