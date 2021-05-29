Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,795 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 268,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.03.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

