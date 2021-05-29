Diversified Trust Co Purchases 2,565 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,241,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,479,000 after buying an additional 339,623 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,170,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 672.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 886,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,038,000 after purchasing an additional 771,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SYF opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.20. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $48.17.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.