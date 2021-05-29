Diversified Trust Co Raises Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 19,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.80.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $241.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $284.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.29.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

