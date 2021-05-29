Diversified Trust Co Takes $551,000 Position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the first quarter valued at about $4,778,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech during the first quarter worth about $36,989,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 403.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 216,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 173,385 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech during the first quarter worth about $3,078,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $28.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.55. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $35.15.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 45.72%. Equities analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

