Diversified Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 3.2% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 26.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 57.2% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $221.46 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $99.27 and a 1 year high of $271.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.72.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.90.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

