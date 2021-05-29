Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $141.37

Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 141.37 ($1.85) and traded as low as GBX 133.40 ($1.74). Dixons Carphone shares last traded at GBX 135.80 ($1.77), with a volume of 1,448,364 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Dixons Carphone to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 141.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 120.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.90, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.77.

In related news, insider Alex Baldock sold 173,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £245,990.86 ($321,388.63).

About Dixons Carphone (LON:DC)

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

