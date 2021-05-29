DMarket (DMT) Trading Down 20.8% Over Last 7 Days

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One DMarket coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DMarket has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. DMarket has a market capitalization of $36.97 million and $580.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00072379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00018201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.49 or 0.00856249 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.56 or 0.08700960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00086952 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket (CRYPTO:DMT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 coins. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DMarket is a marketplace based on blockchain and smart contracts to enable one-click sale, exchange or evaluation of every virtual item between all games on any platform. DMarket tokens will be the only platform currency supplying item prices for every trade, exchange, fee and smart contract. DMarket wants to create a whole new economic segment. Any kind of collaboration between gamers and games developers on DMarket platform will be regulated by market demand. Therefore, gamers have their own interest in the looting rare items, as well as game developers in creating and maintaining of unique, relevant, and tradable gaming content. Users (players as well as developers) will be able to leverage their own achievements and time spent, either for better gaming experience or for monetary purposes. DMarket API will be supported by any popular gaming engine (Unreal Engine, Cryengine, Unity 3D, etc.). DMarket API will be available for any games, whether old games (from the 1990s) or new ones. This is caused by the existence of a big community which is still playing old-fashioned games, and have been collecting enormous amount of digital items, which can be converted into real value. “

DMarket Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

