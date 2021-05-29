Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Cut to $108.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $108.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Dollar Tree from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $97.50 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,496 shares of company stock worth $3,787,911. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

