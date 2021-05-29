Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -1.410–1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $246 million-$252 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.03 million.Domo also updated its FY22 guidance to ($1.41)-($1.33) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $66.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.38. Domo has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 2.96.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Domo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.14.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

