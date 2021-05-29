Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.390–0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $60 million-$61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.74 million.Domo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -1.410–1.330 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Domo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.14.

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $66.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.38. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Domo will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

