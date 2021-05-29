Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.39)-($0.35) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.40). The company issued revenue guidance of $60.0-61.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.36 million.Domo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -1.410–1.330 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Domo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.14.

DOMO stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.50. 768,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.38. Domo has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $79.00.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

