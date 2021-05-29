Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,619 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DEI. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

DEI stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 182.75, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.24. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $35.48.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.