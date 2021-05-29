Douglas Valenti Sells 33,144 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 33,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $606,535.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,670,697.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QuinStreet alerts:

On Monday, May 24th, Douglas Valenti sold 10,822 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $198,150.82.

On Friday, May 21st, Douglas Valenti sold 10,730 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $195,178.70.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Douglas Valenti sold 17,100 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $305,577.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Douglas Valenti sold 11,772 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $209,777.04.

On Monday, May 3rd, Douglas Valenti sold 2,084 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $42,992.92.

On Thursday, April 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,308 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $47,960.24.

On Monday, March 29th, Douglas Valenti sold 45,908 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $934,227.80.

On Friday, March 26th, Douglas Valenti sold 36,701 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $739,892.16.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Douglas Valenti sold 9,293 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $195,617.65.

On Monday, March 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $51,075.16.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $971.04 million, a P/E ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 0.91. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $153.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.22 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

QNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QNST. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 134.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.