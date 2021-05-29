Dracula Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $180,801.00 (DRC)

Dracula Token (CURRENCY:DRC) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One Dracula Token coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dracula Token has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Dracula Token has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and $180,801.00 worth of Dracula Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00016633 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.34 or 0.00208633 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001224 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token Profile

Dracula Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Dracula Token’s total supply is 14,721,684 coins and its circulating supply is 14,471,540 coins. Dracula Token’s official website is dracula.sucks . Dracula Token’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

