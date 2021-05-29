DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.91.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

DraftKings stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,662,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,986,652. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.39. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. The business had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,680.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,154,963 shares of company stock worth $55,521,269. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2,028.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,640 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $268,345,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $211,263,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 685.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,483,000 after buying an additional 3,407,857 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $208,802,000. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

