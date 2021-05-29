DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Market Cap Reaches $14.84 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $14.84 million and $422,924.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for about $14.32 or 0.00039293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00060346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.34 or 0.00321862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.85 or 0.00188870 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004110 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.90 or 0.00814419 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,483,751 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,252 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.