Dynamic Price Reaches $1.19 on Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 29th. Dynamic has a total market cap of $18.27 million and $6,394.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for $1.19 or 0.00003383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dynamic has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,118.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,408.16 or 0.06857199 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $662.35 or 0.01886031 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.74 or 0.00489028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00184782 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.57 or 0.00784676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.85 or 0.00475102 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.92 or 0.00475290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

