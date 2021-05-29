Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) EVP James H. Graass Sells 11,348 Shares

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) EVP James H. Graass sold 11,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.61, for a total transaction of $1,652,382.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,035,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $146.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.25. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $63.40 and a one year high of $153.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 71,313 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $1,133,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

