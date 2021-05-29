EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Stake Lessened by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGP traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $158.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,596. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.47 and a twelve month high of $159.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.18 and a 200-day moving average of $143.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.74%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.22.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

