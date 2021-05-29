Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the April 29th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. 1,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,941. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31. Eco has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.39.

About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

