Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the April 29th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. 1,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,941. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31. Eco has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.39.
About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas
