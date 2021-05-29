Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Short Interest Update

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 131,900 shares, a growth of 143.8% from the April 29th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other Edesa Biotech news, CEO Pardeep Nijhawan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 542,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,329.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 10,500 shares of company stock worth $54,425 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Edesa Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Edesa Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EDSA opened at $6.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58. Edesa Biotech has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $83.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.65.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2/Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2B clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.