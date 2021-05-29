Edgeless (EDG) Price Hits $0.0128 on Top Exchanges

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $3,003.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeless coin can currently be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Edgeless has traded 114.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00074528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017879 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.82 or 0.00870925 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,117.35 or 0.09116184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00089477 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

Edgeless (EDG) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

