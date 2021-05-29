Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,869 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,054,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,038,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $504,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,720 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,004,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,496 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,876,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,540,000 after purchasing an additional 690,464 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,247,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,357,000 after purchasing an additional 555,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

NYSE:EIX opened at $55.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.94. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

