EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELCPF opened at $5.76 on Friday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $6.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98.

