Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.15

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.15 and traded as low as $14.22. Educational Development shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 17,847 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 28,535.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development during the first quarter worth $939,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 1.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development during the fourth quarter worth $1,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

