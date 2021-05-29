Edward D. Bagley Buys 5,000 Shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Stock

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,406,362 shares in the company, valued at $18,493,996.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ClearOne stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. ClearOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a market cap of $44.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Get ClearOne alerts:

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ClearOne by 7.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in ClearOne by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 44,493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ClearOne by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ClearOne during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ClearOne by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ClearOne from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.