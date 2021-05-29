Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the April 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Eiffage stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.40. Eiffage has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $23.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eiffage has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

