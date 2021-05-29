Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Given Add Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their add rating on shares of Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,103 ($14.41) to GBX 1,219 ($15.93) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 840.73 ($10.98).

Shares of LON ECM opened at GBX 990 ($12.93) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,047.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 948.16. The firm has a market cap of £4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 34.26. Electrocomponents has a twelve month low of GBX 622 ($8.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,110 ($14.50).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Electrocomponents’s previous dividend of $6.10. Electrocomponents’s payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

In other news, insider Rona A. Fairhead purchased 12,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 993 ($12.97) per share, for a total transaction of £123,628.50 ($161,521.43).

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

