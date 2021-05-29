Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.150-6.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-$7.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.09 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 0.550-0.550 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA remained flat at $$142.93 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,330,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.21 and its 200 day moving average is $137.36. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.81.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total value of $848,390.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,890.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,962. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.